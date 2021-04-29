DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.200-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.47. 781,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,866. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a twelve month low of $74.70 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

