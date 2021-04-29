DDKoin Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $22,242.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00030686 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00011009 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003738 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.