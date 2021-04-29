DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Tops $0.0093 on Top Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $38.79 million and $1.97 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00068223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00078354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.68 or 0.00837838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00099290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001690 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,181,758,846 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

