DECENT (DCT) Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. DECENT has a market cap of $1.56 million and $3,579.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECENT has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00052539 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.00330957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00031028 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DECENT

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

DECENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.