DecentBet (DBET) Achieves Market Cap of $647,674.79

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 57.5% against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $647,674.79 and approximately $656.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00067337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00078425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00818344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00097426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.