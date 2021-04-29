Decentral Games (DG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $899,472.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $279.36 or 0.00521609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $58.08 million and $899,472.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00066347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00279073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.67 or 0.01115964 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.00716019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,535.82 or 0.99961459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

