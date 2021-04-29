Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Achieves Market Capitalization of $577,837.90

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $577,837.90 and approximately $4,291.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

