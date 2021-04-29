DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and $4,988.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001150 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00020330 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,471,483 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.