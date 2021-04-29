DeFinition (DZI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, DeFinition has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. DeFinition has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $2,067.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00065274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00281820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $597.09 or 0.01119685 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00710029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,204.88 or 0.99772087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

