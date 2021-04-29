Degenerator (MEME) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Day

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.48 or 0.00527581 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005747 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00023263 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.62 or 0.02636455 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000571 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.