Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.43. 7,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

