Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €147.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €147.00 ($172.94) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHER. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €147.25 ($173.24).

ETR DHER traded up €12.00 ($14.12) on Thursday, hitting €140.05 ($164.76). 1,387,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.62. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.