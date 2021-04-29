Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €147.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €147.00 ($172.94) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHER. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €147.25 ($173.24).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR DHER traded up €12.00 ($14.12) on Thursday, hitting €140.05 ($164.76). 1,387,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.62. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.