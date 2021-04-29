Delivery Hero’s (DHER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €147.25 ($173.24).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER traded up €12.00 ($14.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €140.05 ($164.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company’s 50 day moving average is €116.32 and its 200 day moving average is €114.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion and a PE ratio of -29.10. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.