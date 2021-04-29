Deluxe (DLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Deluxe has set its FY 2021

Investors that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

Deluxe stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $45.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

