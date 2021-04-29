Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 13,709 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of PC Connection worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CNXN stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $675.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.84 million. On average, analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.