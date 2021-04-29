Denali Advisors LLC Buys 24,308 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp makes up 1.2% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

