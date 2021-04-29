Denali Advisors LLC Buys 95,740 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Innoviva accounts for about 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Innoviva worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Innoviva by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Innoviva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

