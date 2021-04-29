Denali Advisors LLC Grows Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Methode Electronics makes up about 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Methode Electronics worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after purchasing an additional 602,926 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $19,285,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 197,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 164 shares of company stock valued at $4,012 and sold 46,979 shares valued at $2,095,777. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

