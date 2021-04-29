Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Nelnet comprises approximately 1.2% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Nelnet worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at $24,232,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,436,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 363,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 114,077 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,521,000 after acquiring an additional 97,013 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NNI opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a current ratio of 68.18. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $529.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

