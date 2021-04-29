Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of AdvanSix worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,542,000 after purchasing an additional 172,910 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 679.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,124 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $4,887,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $30.93 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $867.09 million, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $113,226. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

