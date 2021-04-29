Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 113.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106,964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

