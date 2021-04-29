Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Triton International comprises about 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Triton International worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Triton International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triton International stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $61.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.52 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.89%.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

