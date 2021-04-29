Denali Advisors LLC Has $5.19 Million Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the quarter. Greif makes up approximately 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Greif worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Greif by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Greif by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Greif by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Greif by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GEF stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

