Denali Advisors LLC Increases Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 583.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,308 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 133,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 321,429 shares valued at $19,869,788. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.