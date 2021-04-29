Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 3,110 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of America’s Car-Mart worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $149.62 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.26. The company has a market cap of $989.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

