Denali Advisors LLC Raises Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes comprises 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Federated Hermes worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

FHI opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

