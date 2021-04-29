Denali Advisors LLC Sells 17,910 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,910 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares makes up about 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of International Bancshares worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 286,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 421,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

