Denali Advisors LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. First Merchants makes up about 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Merchants worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRME. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $22,642,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,017,000 after acquiring an additional 535,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 331,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 242,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $46.78 on Thursday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

