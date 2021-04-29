Denali Advisors LLC Sells 5,731 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Piedmont Office Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,990,000 after buying an additional 869,508 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,656,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $8,240,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 473,505 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

PDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.