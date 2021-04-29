Denali Advisors LLC Sells 83,700 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.