Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vishay Intertechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,192,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

NYSE VSH opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.