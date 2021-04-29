Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.08 Million

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report $29.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $3.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 707.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $143.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $330.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.00 million, with estimates ranging from $17.45 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $1,254,778.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,466,163 shares of company stock valued at $159,691,322. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,078 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,486 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,734,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.