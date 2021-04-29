Denbury (DEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. On average, analysts expect Denbury to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

