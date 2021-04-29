Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.08. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 10,602,658 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $865.76 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 654,135 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,619 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

