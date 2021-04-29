DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $65.79 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

