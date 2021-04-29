DePay Trading 15.8% Higher This Week (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One DePay coin can currently be bought for about $3.84 or 0.00007164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $13.06 million and approximately $538,286.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DePay has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00066347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00279073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.67 or 0.01115964 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.00716019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,535.82 or 0.99961459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

