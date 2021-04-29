DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO Sells $1,283,750.00 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,451,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00.

On Monday, March 8th, John Dobak sold 780 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20.

Shares of DMTK stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DMTK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

