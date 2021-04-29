DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Down 4.8%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) traded down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.78 and last traded at $42.78. 3,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,543,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,761. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $4,703,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

