Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 196,238 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2,557.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,238 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 14.57% of ConocoPhillips worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $496,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 238,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,575,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.