Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,550 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 132,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,411,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

