Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 10,350 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Mplx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mplx by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 31,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

