Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 11,340 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

MRO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 413,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,927,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.