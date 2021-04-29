Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group makes up 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.38% of Penske Automotive Group worth $24,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

PAG traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

