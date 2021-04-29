Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $21,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,605. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $179.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

