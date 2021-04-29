Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71,128 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 330,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,789. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

