Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.32 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,719 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNC traded up $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $187.94. 26,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,782. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $186.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

