Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.68 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.13. 25,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.58. The company has a market capitalization of $176.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $131.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

