Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $20.01 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,807 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises about 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $20,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.77. 69,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.09.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

