Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $21.44 Million Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,116 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.21% of Air Transport Services Group worth $21,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $278,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,668,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,792 shares of company stock worth $1,261,357. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of ATSG traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $26.91. 11,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,974. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

