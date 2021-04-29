Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $22.04 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1,578.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,655 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $22,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,582. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $141.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

